China warns US of "catastrophic consequences" in ominous address

Beijing, China - Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang has warned Washington of "catastrophic consequences" if its relationship with Beijing is strained any further, speaking on the sidelines of this year's session of the National People's Congress.

Ties between China and the United States have been tested in recent months by the downing of an alleged Chinese spy balloon in US airspace, adding to tensions caused by Beijing's claims towards Taiwan and fierce competition in the semiconductor industry.



"If the United States does not hit the brake, but continues to speed down the wrong path, no amount of guardrails can prevent derailing and there will surely be conflict and confrontation," Qin said.

"US-China policy has entirely deviated from the rational and sound track," the diplomat added, noting that Washington viewed Beijing as its "primary rival" and wanted to suppress China in all areas.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping also rebuked the US and the West – in a rare naming of individual countries – in a speech to the country's political advisory board meeting alongside the National People's Congress.

"Western countries led by the United States have carried out all-round containment, encirclement, and suppression of China, which has brought unprecedented severe challenges to China's development," Xi was quoted by state media as saying.