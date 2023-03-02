US announces major Taiwan weapons deal, angering China

Washington DC - The US has approved a $619-million potential sale of weapons to Taiwan to help boost the island's defense capability, angering China in the process.

Taiwan's foreign ministry said on Thursday that the deal is the Biden administration's ninth arms sale to Taiwan, which fulfills its promise to normalize a policy to sell military equipment and services to Taiwan.



The US is legally bound to support Taiwan's defense capabilities due to the 1979 Taiwan Relations Act.

The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said in a Wednesday statement that the deal includes missiles and equipment to be used with F-16s fighter jets, including anti-radiation missiles, air-to-air missiles and launchers.

"The proposed sale will contribute to the recipient’s capability to provide for the defense of its airspace, regional security, and interoperability with the United States," US DSCA said.

It said the deal would help improve Taipei's security and assist in maintaining political stability, military balance and progress in the region.