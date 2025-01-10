US ambassador to Japan attacks China while touting American leadership

Tokyo, Japan - The outgoing US ambassador to Japan has called China , North Korea, and Iran an "axis of autocrats" while touting America as the global policeman protecting democracy.

Rahm Emanuel took aim at China in statements made during his last few weeks as the US ambassador to Japan. © AFP/Richard A. Brooks

Rahm Emanuel told reporters that the three countries should be considered an "axis of autocrats" due to their support of Russia in its war against Ukraine.

Beijing has faced sanctions from Washington due to its provision of technology to Russia which has reportedly been used to manufacture weaponry.

In October, Chinese company Xiamen Limbach Aircraft Engine Co. Ltd. was sanctioned due to its manufacturing of engines that have been used by Moscow in military drones.

Emanuel was scathing of China in particular, and touted the US as the "thin blue line" which protects democracy against Beijing's economic and geopolitical strategies.

"The United States is that thin blue line between autocracy, where might equals right, and rules, laws, principles and values," the ambassador told reporters.

"The world is shrinking, consolidating, and shaping, and the United States has to respond to that."