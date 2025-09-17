US banker released from China after officials score deal on exit ban

Beijing, China - Wells Fargo banker Chenyue Mao, who was barred from leaving China over an ongoing criminal investigation, has been allowed to finally return to the US.

Mao had been placed under an exit ban in July, effectively barring him from leaving China, because of his involvement in an unspecified criminal case that was under investigation by Chinese authorities.

"The Chinese law enforcement agencies have imposed exit restrictions in accordance with the law," said Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun at the time.

Guo added that Chenyue "cannot leave the country while the case is ongoing, and has an obligation to cooperate with the work of investigators."

A senior Trump administration official revealed that Mao has now been allowed to leave China, and has already exited the country.

Adam Boehler, President Donald Trump's special envoy for hostage response, used the news as an opportunity to tout the president's – as well as Secretary of State Marco Rubio's – leadership.

"We did just get someone... released," Boehler said when speaking to the Center for a New American Security on Tuesday.

"The president has set the tone and made it very clear," he said. "When things are raised at a senior level and ambassador level, at a Rubio level, it does make a difference."

Mao's release, which was first reported on by the Washington Post, came days after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent held talks with senior Chinese officials in Madrid over the weekend.