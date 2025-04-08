US says it's "disturbing" to find Chinese nationals caught fighting for Russia

Washington DC - The US said Tuesday it was alarmed that two Chinese nationals were caught allegedly fighting Ukraine , saying it showed Beijing's level of support for Russia .

This handout video grab published on the official Telegram channel of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday shows, according to the Ukrainian president, one of two Chinese soldiers he said were captured by Ukrainian forces in the Donetsk region. © Handout / Telegram / @Volodymyr Zelensky / AFP

"It's disturbing with the Chinese soldiers having been captured," State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce told reporters.

"China is a major enabler of Russia in the war in Ukraine. China provides nearly 80% of the dual-use items Russia needs to sustain the war," she said.

"Continued cooperation between these two nuclear powers will only further contribute to global instability and make the United States and other countries less safe, less secure, and less prosperous," she said.

The US, since the administration of Joe Biden, has taken China to task for sending Russia dual-use items, which can be used for civilian or military purposes.