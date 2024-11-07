Xi Jinping lays out vision of US-China relations in message to Donald Trump
Beijing, China - Chinese president Xi Jinping said that Washington must find a way to "get along" better with Beijing during Donald Trump's second term.
Xi used his first statement since Trump's landslide victory in the 2024 presidential election to push for a more positive relationship between the world's two biggest economies.
"History teaches that China and the United States gain from cooperation and lose from confrontation," Xi said, per state-owned news agency CCTV.
"A stable, sound, and sustainable China-US relationship serves the two countries' shared interests and meets the aspiration of the international community."
On Wednesday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning addressed the future of US relations without mentioning Trump, expressing a hope for "mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation."
In his statement, Xi Jinping echoed these same themes, emphasizing the need for better communication and finding a way to manage differences in a mutually beneficial way.
According to CCTV, China's vice president Han Zheng also extended his congratulations to JD Vance on his election.
China preparing for potential Trump sanctions
Trump has had a complicated history with China.
During the campaign, he promised to up the ante with a blanket 60% tariff on all Chinese goods entering the US. In some cases, he floated the idea of introducing tariffs of up to 200%.
China is reportedly preparing to introduce a significantly higher stimulus package if Trump were to be elected this week, likely due to the potential for sanctions.
Cover photo: Collage: via REUTERS & AFP/Chip Somodevilla