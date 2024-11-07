Xi Jinping lays out vision of US-China relations in message to Donald Trump

Beijing, China - Chinese president Xi Jinping said that Washington must find a way to "get along" better with Beijing during Donald Trump 's second term.

Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed the need for a "stable" China-US relationship after Donald Trump's win in the presidential election. © Collage: via REUTERS & AFP/Chip Somodevilla

Xi used his first statement since Trump's landslide victory in the 2024 presidential election to push for a more positive relationship between the world's two biggest economies.

"History teaches that China and the United States gain from cooperation and lose from confrontation," Xi said, per state-owned news agency CCTV.

"A stable, sound, and sustainable China-US relationship serves the two countries' shared interests and meets the aspiration of the international community."

On Wednesday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning addressed the future of US relations without mentioning Trump, expressing a hope for "mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation."

In his statement, Xi Jinping echoed these same themes, emphasizing the need for better communication and finding a way to manage differences in a mutually beneficial way.

According to CCTV, China's vice president Han Zheng also extended his congratulations to JD Vance on his election.