Marco Rubio to make his debut in Panama as Trump threatens to take canal

Panama City, Panama - Marco Rubio heads Saturday to Panama on his debut trip abroad as US secretary of state amid President Donald Trump 's imperialist threat to seize the Panama Canal.

Rubio's travel comes the same day that Trump's promised tariffs on the three largest US trading partners – Canada, Mexico, and China – are set to come into effect, another step showing a far more aggressive US foreign policy.

Rubio will travel later to four other small Latin American countries for an agenda focused on migration, a highly unusual first trip for the top US diplomat, whose predecessors were more likely to start the job with language of cooperation with major allies.

Trump has refused to rule out military force to seize the Panama Canal, which the US handed over at the end of 1999, claiming that China has exerted too much control through its investment in surrounding ports.

In his inaugural address, Trump said the US will be "taking it back" – and he refused to back down Friday.

"They've already offered to do many things," Trump said of Panama, "but we think it's appropriate that we take it back."

He alleged that Panama was taking down Chinese-language signs to cover up how "they've totally violated the agreement" on the canal.

"Marco Rubio is going over this talk to the gentleman that's in charge," Trump told reporters.