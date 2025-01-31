Trump confirms tariff deadline as world braces for economic shockwave

Washington DC - With less than 24 hours to go before President Donald Trump 's deadline to impose sweeping tariffs on the three biggest US trading partners, the global economy is bracing for impact.

President Donald Trump has threatened to unleash massive tariffs on three of the biggest US trading partners. © Collage: ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP & Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Shortly after taking office this month, Trump said he planned to introduce 25% tariffs on neighbors Canada and Mexico on February 1.

He added that he was eyeing an additional 10% duty on Chinese goods as soon as Saturday as well.

On Thursday, he reiterated his commitment to levies on all three countries, ostensibly over migration and the flow of fentanyl. Later that day, he also re-upped threats of 100% tariffs on BRICS nations – a bloc including Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – if they create a rival to the US dollar.

Beijing previously rebuffed claims of its complicity in the fentanyl trade, while Canada has countered that below 1% of undocumented migrants and the deadly drug entering the US comes through its northern border.

JPMorgan analysts believe the promise of tariffs are "a bargaining chip" to accelerate the renegotiation of a trade deal between the United States, Mexico and Canada.

"However, potentially dismantling a decades-long free-trade area could be a significant shock," said a recent JPMorgan note.

One lesson from Trump's first term was that policy changes could be announced or threatened on short notice, it added.

Tariffs are paid by US businesses to the government on purchases from abroad, and the economic weight can fall on importers, foreign suppliers, or – more likely – consumers.