Mexico ramps up threats of legal action if Google insists on using "Gulf of America"

Mexico City, Mexico - Mexico will take Google to court if it insists on changing the Gulf of Mexico's name to "Gulf of America" for Maps users in the US, President Claudia Sheinbaum said Monday.

Sheinbaum said her government had written again to the US company arguing that President Donald Trump's executive order on the subject only applies to the part of the continental shelf belonging to the US.

"Google has no right to rename Mexico's continental shelf, nor does it have any right to rename Cuba's continental shelf, because the Gulf of Mexico is divided among the three countries," Sheinbaum said at her daily news conference.

The letter informs Google that "under no circumstances does Mexico accept the renaming of any geographic area that includes part of its national territory and that is under its jurisdiction," she said.

"We will wait for Google's response and, if not, we will proceed in court," Sheinbaum added.

Sheinbaum had announced on Friday that her government was considering legal action against Google, saying: "If necessary, we will file a civil suit."