Kim Jong Un celebrates North Korea's new "space power" era

Pyongyang, North Korea - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un celebrated a "new era of a space power" with scientists and his family, state media said Friday, after the North successfully put a military spy satellite into orbit.

North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un meets with members of the Non-Standing Satellite Launch Preparation Committee. © KCNA via REUTERS

Pyongyang's launch of the Malligyong-1 on Tuesday was its third attempt at securing a military eye in the sky after failures in May and August.

Within hours of the launch, North Korea claimed that its leader was already reviewing images of US military bases in Guam.

The launch was "a full-fledged exercise of the right to self-defense," Kim said during a visit to the national space agency, according to Pyongyang's official Korean Central News Agency.

The spy satellite will help protect the North from "dangerous and aggressive moves of the hostile forces," he said, adding that it had pioneered "a new era of a space power" coming to the country.

South Korea confirmed that the launch was successful but said it was too early to determine if the satellite was functioning as claimed by the North.

Images released by Pyongyang showed Kim praising scientists and space program workers at the National Aerospace Technology Administration while accompanied by his young daughter Ju Ae.

Wearing a black leather coat, a grinning Kim was seen waving at the uniformed workers, all of whom appeared to be enthusiastically cheering him and Ju Ae.