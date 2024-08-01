White House reveals attempt to free Navalny in Russia prisoner swap before he died

Washington DC - Amid celebrations at getting a slew of US citizens and Kremlin opponents out of Russian prisons, the White House had one public regret Thursday: failure to get out an even bigger name – Alexei Navalny.

"We had been working with our partners on a deal that would have included Alexei Navalny, and, unfortunately, he died," US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan revealed.



In the White House's plans, the last truly high-profile political opponent of President Vladimir Putin should have been included in the historic swap that saw 16 people – including three US citizens and a US resident – freed in return for 10 Russians chosen by the Kremlin, including two minors.

But in February 2024, just as the secret international talks were at a crucial stage, Navalny was pronounced dead at a notoriously brutal Russian Arctic prison, where he was serving a 19-year sentence after exposing Kremlin corruption.

Navalny was a larger-than-life figure whose bravery in confronting Putin, despite the deaths of multiple other Kremlin opponents over the years, amazed Russia watchers around the world.

After surviving an assassination attempt in which he was poisoned with a rare, Soviet-designed nerve agent and then daring to return from safety in Germany to certain arrest in Russia, Navalny took on an aura of near-invincibility.

His sudden death behind bars shocked the White House team who had been trying to get the other prisoners home.

"The team felt like the wind had been taken out of our sails," a senior US official told reporters.