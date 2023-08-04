Animal orgies spark calls to Florida police and hilarious response: "Don't call us"

Pinellas County, Florida - Florida law enforcement officers took to social media to alert the public that manatee mating season is in full effect. And the dramatic herds of mating animals may be hot and bothered, but they are fine.

Lots of people worry that groups of manatees like this need help and are stranded. © Collage: Screenshot/ Facebook/Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

Ring ring: orgy sighting!

Residents of Pinellas County Florida have been consistently calling local police upon seeing large groups of manatees splashing around dramatically on shores. They've been worried the big sea cows are in distress, or worse yet stranded and needing help.

The Pinellas County Police have been getting so many calls that they took to social media to educate the public.

"If you see this... Don't call us," the police cheekily wrote in the subtitles of a recent Facebook reel that featured a group of the splashing marine mammals.

"They are more than fine," the police continued. "It's mating season." Groups of manatees mate in herds and are in "heat," called estrous.

The soundtrack of the clip is Marvin Gaye's Let's Get On.