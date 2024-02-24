New York's beloved escaped owl Flaco dies after striking a building

New York, New York - The Big Apple's beloved owl Flaco has died after striking a building in Manhattan. The bird escaped from the Central Park Zoo after vandals damaged his enclosure in February 2023.

Flaco, New York's beloved owl, has died after striking a building. © Julie Larsen/WCS

The Eurasian eagle owl Flaco died after striking a building on West 89th Street. Bystanders reported the injured owl to the Wild Bird Fund (WBF), according to a statement from Central Park Zoo.

Rescuers found Flaco unresponsive, and pronounced him dead shortly thereafter.

The zoo staff collected the owl's remains and took them to the Bronx Zoo for a necropsy.

Flaco captured the public's attention in New York and beyond when he escaped his enclosure at the Central Park Zoo after it was damaged by vandals in February 2023.

The heartbroken public is mourning the loss of the owl on social media.