Feral cat injured by BB gun is transformed by love and a special kitten friend

A tuxedo cat shot with a BB gun learns to trust again thanks to patient rescuers. © Screenshot/TikTok/@rescuecatmittens

When a feral black and white cat started coming to her Wisconsin apartment in the dead of winter, Julia Stuller and her husband started feeding it, according to a sweet now-viral video.



When the tuxedo cat continued to return, they set up a heated house. Then, via cameras installed specifically to check on him, they saw he was injured.

The couple trapped the angry little guy and took him to the vet. It turned out he'd been shot with a BB gun!

Stuller couldn't let the cat get abused again and so adopted him despite his extreme mistrust of humans.

She says he was "terrified" of people.

"We knew that it would take a long time, but we didn't give up on him. We saw through his fear," his owner said.