Feral cat injured by BB gun is transformed by love and a special kitten friend

By Jamie Grasse

Wisconsin - Love, patience, and a kitten changed an injured feral cat into a fluffy cuddle buddy.

A tuxedo cat shot with a BB gun learns to trust again thanks to patient rescuers.  © Screenshot/TikTok/@rescuecatmittens

When a feral black and white cat started coming to her Wisconsin apartment in the dead of winter, Julia Stuller and her husband started feeding it, according to a sweet now-viral video.

When the tuxedo cat continued to return, they set up a heated house. Then, via cameras installed specifically to check on him, they saw he was injured.

The couple trapped the angry little guy and took him to the vet. It turned out he'd been shot with a BB gun!

Stuller couldn't let the cat get abused again and so adopted him despite his extreme mistrust of humans.

She says he was "terrified" of people.

"We knew that it would take a long time, but we didn't give up on him. We saw through his fear," his owner said.

Patience and love transform formerly feral tuxedo cat

Mittens' rescuer took an unusual approach to helping her feral rescue cat adapt. She got him a kitten to care for!
The rescued tuxedo cat – dubbed Mr. Mittens by his new owners – wasn't thrilled to have been moved indoors or close to humans and refused pets and cuddles.

Luckily, Stuller knows how to deal with difficult cats. She's the proud parent of multiple other rescues.

During the first few weeks and months, she says she sat with him for hours and worked on getting close.

When that didn't work, she tried an unusual tactic per another video posted to TikTok – she got Mr. Mittens a kitten to care for!

Finally, all the months of patience and love paid off, and Mr. Mittens became a cuddle buddy.

The cat that once hissed when humans approached now naps on Stuller's lap.

Stuller regularly updates the cat's fans on TikTok and Instagram. Mr. Mittens is a star due to his super sweet rescue story and the fact that he went from a feral thing to a fluffy love ball.

Cover photo: Screenshot/TikTok/@rescuecatmittens

