Claude, the thieving koala, strikes again!

Lismore, Australia - Claude, the thieving koala , is famous, notorious, and feared in Australia . The fluffy repeat offender commits his burglaries day and night, has accomplices, and has caused a lot of damage .

Koalas are cute, but this fluffy marsupial is a menace (stock image). © Screenshot/Eastern Forest Nursery

"The Leaf Thief" strikes again!

Claude has already made a name for himself on the east coast of Australia, mainly because the cuddly caper regularly breaks into a local tree nursery to eat freshly planted eucalyptus seedlings.

According to estimates, the offender has caused damages around $4,200.

After a short break in his antics, Claude was recently back on the prowl. And this time not alone, but with two accomplices in tow.

Footage from a camera belonging to the animal and environmental protection organization WWF shows Claude along with with a mother koala carrying her young on her back. The hungry trio was filmed feasting on the saplings at the Eastern Forest Nursery in Lismore.

"I think Claude has introduced his partner and joey to the all-you-can-eat buffet, now that she's eating for two," nursery owner Humphrey Herington told 9News Australia.