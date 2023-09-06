Rescue dog can't find a loving family – then a heartbreaking TikTok makes all the difference!
East Smithfield, Pennsylvania - A dog's painfully long stay at a Pennsylvania animal shelter finally ended after over 400 days when a heartbreaking TikTok made all the difference!
Blackberry came to the Animal Care Sanctuary in East Smithfield, Pennsylvania last year, but as the weeks and months went by, no one gave her a chance.
Finally, shelter workers decided to make a TikTok clip highlighting Blackberry's situation.
"Blackberry has waited here long enough. Someone please consider taking this sweet girl into your home!" they wrote.
The video shows an energetic, happy doggo at the time of arrival. But then it cuts to the present day, when a worn down Blackberry appears to have become a bit more gray and a lot less jovial.
The clip went viral and boasts more than 110,000 views. TikTokers were touched by Blackberry's story – one, in particular, more than others!
TikTok clip helps this pooch find a forever home
Just days after the clip went up, the Animal Care Sanctuary shared some big news.
"UPDATE: in just three days of this video being up, Blackberry has been adopted!! thank you to everyone for helping Berry find her forever home!".
Blackberry isn't the only shelter animal that's benefited from social media campaigns.
Clips featuring long-term shelter residents like Blackberry have been making the rounds on TikTok and helping these animals find new homes.
Social media at its best!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/animalcaresanctuary