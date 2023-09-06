Rescue dog can't find a loving family – then a heartbreaking TikTok makes all the difference!

East Smithfield, Pennsylvania - A dog 's painfully long stay at a Pennsylvania animal shelter finally ended after over 400 days when a heartbreaking TikTok made all the difference!

A heartbreaking TikTok featuring a rescue dog named Blackberry helped find her a forever home! © Screenshot/TikTok/animalcaresanctuary

Blackberry came to the Animal Care Sanctuary in East Smithfield, Pennsylvania last year, but as the weeks and months went by, no one gave her a chance.

Finally, shelter workers decided to make a TikTok clip highlighting Blackberry's situation.

"Blackberry has waited here long enough. Someone please consider taking this sweet girl into your home!" they wrote.

The video shows an energetic, happy doggo at the time of arrival. But then it cuts to the present day, when a worn down Blackberry appears to have become a bit more gray and a lot less jovial.

The clip went viral and boasts more than 110,000 views. TikTokers were touched by Blackberry's story – one, in particular, more than others!