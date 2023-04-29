Elephant attacks woman in shocking viral video: "You can’t fool an elephant"

A shocking viral video recently surfaced on Twitter showed an animal encounter turned violent when an elephant was provoked.

Elephants may appear friendly and trusting, but their mood can clearly change very quickly (stock image). © 123RF/zhykova

"You can’t fool an elephant even though he is tamed," the video's caption reads.

The alarming footage begins seemingly innocently and lighthearted.

A young woman stands in front of an idyllic backdrop and holds out a banana to an elephant. In her other hand, she carries the remaining bunch.

A large elephant walks behind her, and seemingly tries to eat the banana it is offered.

Yet the woman loses her shoe and pulls the banana away, walking backwards and laughing about the mishap. At the same time, she appears to be teasing the animal – even if inadvertently.

"What's up buddy?" a cameraperson can be heard saying in the background. The two clearly trust the elephant, as they're very close to it.

Seconds later, the elephant's body language suddenly changes and it charges straight at the woman with the bananas.

With its tusks in front, you can see how the massive animal flings the young woman into the air with ease.

The incident happens in a flash, as the camera crashes to the ground and ends abruptly.