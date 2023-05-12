It's not a frog: Construction workers find an unexpected threat in sewer
Oviedo, Florida - As construction workers in Oviedo began to inspect a storm drain, they noticed two glowing eyes they believed to be a frog - until they learned the life-threatening truth!
The workers had originally been called in to inspect a series of potholes, and they employed the help of a robot with a built-in camera to detect damage or blockages in the subsoil, according to Newsweek.
The robot's video was originally shared via Facebook on Tuesday by Oviedo's city government but has since been removed.
The strange clip begins when the glowing eyes are first seen in the distance, and slowly, the robot approaches the supposedly harmless animal.
Even up close, it seems like it could still be just a frog, but then the scary truth becomes obvious.
The robot is standing in front of an alligator, which doesn't seem to know what to do with the odd device.
The reptile then frantically turns around, revealing its true form, and quickly flees before the footage cuts out.
Viral robot video shows unexpected alligator encounter
"Just another reason not to go wandering down into the stormwater pipes!" the city council said in its post, per The Miami Herald. "Thank goodness our crews have a robot."
Oviedo has stormwater ponds to prevent flooding in the region during severe storms, and the wild animal likely entered the sewer system through one of those bodies of water.
The video has since circulated on social media as users react to the unexpected encounter.
"Reason 2553747 why I will never ever live in Florida," one Twitter user joked.
With about 1.3 million alligators in Florida, one should be prepared for such a dangerous surprise.
Cover photo: Facebook/Screenshot/City of Oviedo - City Administration