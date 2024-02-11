San Antonio Zoo unveils hippo poop-scented candle for creative Valentine's Day gifters
San Antonio, Texas - Still looking for a unique Valentine Day gift for your boo? How about giving them a very special candle that smells like a hippo poop? According to the San Antonio Zoo, this scent will take you straight "from date to mate."
The San Antonio Zoo is all about humor for the romantic holiday, and in 2024 they're offering a very special candle to prospective gift-givers.
For the low price of $14.99, your home can smell like hippo excrement!
Now, don't line up all at once.
As the zoo writes on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Hippo poop is the cologne of the hippo world and is used to impress potential mates."
"If you’re looking to turn up the heat and attract that special someone, our poop-scented Hippo-Love Candle is the rizz you need," they continue.
Yes, the San Antonio Zoo is selling candles that smell like hippo waste – but not just any hippo poop, mind you.
This one-of-a-kind candle captures the scent of their famous hippo, Timothy!
At almost 9 years old, this young adult hippo is perfecting his poop-slinging skills to attract a mate. Male hippos, as the Texas Monthly reports, throw their excrement around by windmilling their tails.
But this isn't the San Antonio Zoo's first creative and off-kilter Valentine's Day action! They also have an option for those among us who haven't been quite as lucky in love.
The San Antonio Zoo is all in for Valentine's Day in 2024
Since 2020, the San Antonio Zoo has been letting people take revenge on their exes and/or foes by naming cockroaches, rodents, or vegetables after them for donations.
These newly-named bugs, rodents, or veggies get unceremoniously fed to one of their hungry zoo animals.
Let's just say that the gimmick has been popular!
The program is called Cry Me a Cockroach – and it's on again this year.
Besides the addition of the hippo poop-scented candle, the San Antonio Zoo has dubbed itself the Valentine's Capital of the World and boasts activities for anyone in love, out of love (i.e. the cockroach thing), or looking for love.
You can be like a hippo for Valentine's Day 2024 and express your animalistic urges with a special candle – or else get revenge by feeding your ex's namesake to the zoo animals. So many options, but so little time until February 14th!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/X/San Antonio Zoo & Screenshot/Facebook/Timothy the Hippo