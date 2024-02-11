San Antonio Zoo unveils hippo poop-scented candle for creative Valentine's Day gifters

San Antonio, Texas - Still looking for a unique Valentine Day gift for your boo? How about giving them a very special candle that smells like a hippo poop? According to the San Antonio Zoo , this scent will take you straight "from date to mate."

The San Antonio Zoo released a very special hippo poop candle just in time for Valentine's Day! © Collage: Screenshot/X/San Antonio Zoo & Screenshot/Facebook/Timothy the Hippo

The San Antonio Zoo is all about humor for the romantic holiday, and in 2024 they're offering a very special candle to prospective gift-givers.

For the low price of $14.99, your home can smell like hippo excrement!

Now, don't line up all at once.

As the zoo writes on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Hippo poop is the cologne of the hippo world and is used to impress potential mates."



"If you’re looking to turn up the heat and attract that special someone, our poop-scented Hippo-Love Candle is the rizz you need," they continue.

Yes, the San Antonio Zoo is selling candles that smell like hippo waste – but not just any hippo poop, mind you.

This one-of-a-kind candle captures the scent of their famous hippo, Timothy!

At almost 9 years old, this young adult hippo is perfecting his poop-slinging skills to attract a mate. Male hippos, as the Texas Monthly reports, throw their excrement around by windmilling their tails.

But this isn't the San Antonio Zoo's first creative and off-kilter Valentine's Day action! They also have an option for those among us who haven't been quite as lucky in love.