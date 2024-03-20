Chimpanzees shocked by zoo visitor's prosthetic leg in viral TikTok

Colchester, UK - A British man showed his prosthetic leg to chimpanzees at a zoo in Colchester in the UK, and TikTokers are loving the animals' reaction.

These chimpanzees appeared to be in awe of the zoo visitor's (l.) prosthetic leg. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/jjcollinson

Jess Collinson was at Colchester Zoo with her husband and their children, but the family didn't expect the outing to be an unforgettable experience.

Luckily, she caught the very special monkey business on camera.

A TikTok video of the incident shows the family approaching the chimpanzees' habitat. Jess' husband Si lifts his leg to the window to show the animals his prosthetic leg.

When the closest chimpanzee examined Si's leg, it was obviously astonished. It quickly backed up and howled for the other chimps to come over.

"The chimps checking out Si’s leg! We wondered what they were staring at…" Jess wrote in a Facebook post along with the clip.

Seeing the animals' excitement, Jess's young son also adorably tried to show the chimps his leg. But the apes weren't as interested in the toddler's appendage.

After the first chimp called out, the others rushed over. They, too, appeared flabbergasted, as the wholesome video shows.

The group screamed and even banged on the glass.