Bestselling author Brooke Lea Foster on new beach read All the Summers in Between

New York, New York - As summer kicks off, author Brooke Lea Foster has penned another pitch-perfect beach read , and she spoke to TAG24 NEWS to share why readers can't miss out on All the Summers in Between.

Foster, the bestselling author of On Gin Lane, has crafted another – as she likes to call them – "beach read with teeth" with All the Summers in Between.

The novel, which debuts on June 4, takes on a dual timeline following the unexpected friendship between working-class local Thea and wealthy summer Hamptons resident Margot in the 1960s.

With alternating chapters set amid the pair's reunion a decade after a fateful falling out, the book allowed Foster to explore the evolving social landscape of the late '60s and '70s.

"I love to write about women in the 1950s, '60s, and '70s because women at that time were struggling with so much in their lives," Foster told TAG24.

"In the '50s, they were being told who they had to be. They had to be in the home after watching their mothers work – or maybe even working themselves in the 1940s, when the men went off to war. They got to occupy these really exciting positions, then suddenly, in the 1950s, there's all this pressure to go back into the home and be a homemaker, which many women weren't really happy about."

But as the '60s rolled around, there was a new "wave of optimism" as women began to fight for equality.

"Women have so much more hope," Foster explained. "There's been marches on Washington. The Equal Rights Amendment is being assessed to add a gender component. Women are feeling as though this is their moment."

Foster wanted her leading ladies to be atop that wave of optimism, exploring the new world opening up to them as the '60s drew to a close. But along with a reflection on the lives of women at the time, All the Summers in Between also dives into the intricate socioeconomic dynamics of wealthy summer towns.