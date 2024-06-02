Bestselling author Brooke Lea Foster on new beach read All the Summers in Between
New York, New York - As summer kicks off, author Brooke Lea Foster has penned another pitch-perfect beach read, and she spoke to TAG24 NEWS to share why readers can't miss out on All the Summers in Between.
Foster, the bestselling author of On Gin Lane, has crafted another – as she likes to call them – "beach read with teeth" with All the Summers in Between.
The novel, which debuts on June 4, takes on a dual timeline following the unexpected friendship between working-class local Thea and wealthy summer Hamptons resident Margot in the 1960s.
With alternating chapters set amid the pair's reunion a decade after a fateful falling out, the book allowed Foster to explore the evolving social landscape of the late '60s and '70s.
"I love to write about women in the 1950s, '60s, and '70s because women at that time were struggling with so much in their lives," Foster told TAG24.
"In the '50s, they were being told who they had to be. They had to be in the home after watching their mothers work – or maybe even working themselves in the 1940s, when the men went off to war. They got to occupy these really exciting positions, then suddenly, in the 1950s, there's all this pressure to go back into the home and be a homemaker, which many women weren't really happy about."
But as the '60s rolled around, there was a new "wave of optimism" as women began to fight for equality.
"Women have so much more hope," Foster explained. "There's been marches on Washington. The Equal Rights Amendment is being assessed to add a gender component. Women are feeling as though this is their moment."
Foster wanted her leading ladies to be atop that wave of optimism, exploring the new world opening up to them as the '60s drew to a close. But along with a reflection on the lives of women at the time, All the Summers in Between also dives into the intricate socioeconomic dynamics of wealthy summer towns.
Brooke Lea Foster dives into a bygone Hamptons
A native of eastern Long Island, Foster regularly sets her novels in the Hamptons, and she's found herself particularly drawn to the stark class differences that often take center stage during the summer season.
"I grew up out in eastern Long Island, but we would go out to Montauk in the summer to see family," Foster said.
"We'd go through the Hamptons, and I'd kind of press my nose against the glass."
When writing All the Summers in Between, Foster wanted to dive into the idea of interclass relationships and how they impact those involved.
"I love the idea of taking the local girl who's watching from afar this monied culture out on eastern Long Island – which is sort of what I did – and have it collide with a best friend who's from that world," she said.
The inherently complex nature of such a friendship plays out through Thea and Margot, whose bond is shattered in one life-changing night.
All the Summers in Between explores the evolution of female friendship
By following Thea and Margot in both their 20s and their 30s, All the Summers in Between underscores how friendships serve different purposes in each stage of life.
"You need your friends very differently in your 20s than when you're in your 30s and 40s and even 50s," Foster said.
"When you're in your 20s, we look to our friends not only to support us but to fill us up inside, to make us feel interesting."
"But when they disappoint us, it feels so much bigger and harder than it would if it came later in life when, say, you're married and have kids," she continued.
In the earlier timeline of the book, Thea and Margot's crucial yet volatile ties to one another shatter.
So when they cross paths at this more stable stage of life, there's a clear struggle to figure out where they might belong in each other's lives – should they be able to salvage their friendship.
But with dark secrets lurking in the shadows, is there any hope left for Thea and Margot?
For more on this season's hottest reads, check out TAG24's buzziest beach reads of summer 2024.
Cover photo: Collage: Courtesy of Kathleen Carter