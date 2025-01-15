Bill Burr rips media for not taking aim at insurance companies during LA wildfires: "Free Luigi!"

Los Angeles, California - Comedian Bill Burr recently shared his unique perspective about the wildfires spreading across California and his belief that insurance companies are taking advantage of the disaster.

Comedian Bill Burr (r.) recently criticized the media for not covering how insurance companies are handling claims during the California wildfires. © Collage: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP & Charley Gallay / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In the past week, deadly wildfires have been sweeping across Los Angeles County and other parts of California, forcing residents to evacuate and destroying thousands of buildings.

On Tuesday night, Burr sat down for an interview with late-night host Jimmy Kimmel and discussed how he had to evacuate his LA home.

Though he praised first responders and the state's "management" of the crisis, Burr slammed social media users who have been spreading misinformation, posing conspiracy theories, and openly criticizing leadership.

"Like some f**king idiot on the internet knows how to manage the worst fire in LA, sitting there in his underwear," Burr joked.

He then took aim at how the media has been covering the disaster and a huge topic he accused them of ignoring.

"You know, and they’re talking about looting, but CNN and Fox News are not going to bring up the insurance companies that will just keep everybody’s premiums and still give themselves a bonus," Burr stated.

His remarks come as insurance companies have received heavy criticism for denying claims from California residents who have lost their homes in the fires.

As his bold take sparked applause from the audience, Burr then said with a laugh, "Free Luigi!"