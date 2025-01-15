Bill Burr rips media for not taking aim at insurance companies during LA wildfires: "Free Luigi!"
Los Angeles, California - Comedian Bill Burr recently shared his unique perspective about the wildfires spreading across California and his belief that insurance companies are taking advantage of the disaster.
In the past week, deadly wildfires have been sweeping across Los Angeles County and other parts of California, forcing residents to evacuate and destroying thousands of buildings.
On Tuesday night, Burr sat down for an interview with late-night host Jimmy Kimmel and discussed how he had to evacuate his LA home.
Though he praised first responders and the state's "management" of the crisis, Burr slammed social media users who have been spreading misinformation, posing conspiracy theories, and openly criticizing leadership.
"Like some f**king idiot on the internet knows how to manage the worst fire in LA, sitting there in his underwear," Burr joked.
He then took aim at how the media has been covering the disaster and a huge topic he accused them of ignoring.
"You know, and they’re talking about looting, but CNN and Fox News are not going to bring up the insurance companies that will just keep everybody’s premiums and still give themselves a bonus," Burr stated.
His remarks come as insurance companies have received heavy criticism for denying claims from California residents who have lost their homes in the fires.
As his bold take sparked applause from the audience, Burr then said with a laugh, "Free Luigi!"
Bill Burr has previously expressed sympathy for Luigi Mangione
Burr was jokingly referencing Luigi Mangione – the man who was caught on video murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City last month.
The killing has since sparked widespread conversation across the country about the health insurance industry, as companies are known for denying claims for people in an effort to save money.
While many people have shown little empathy for Thompson and the family he left behind, Mangione has become something of a celebrity with some viewing his actions as noble and calling for his release.
During an episode of his Monday Morning Podcast last month, Burr also slammed the media's misguided coverage of the killing.
"None of these news programs are talking about the incredible lack of empathy from the general public about this because of how these insurance companies treat people when they are at their most vulnerable after we've all given them our money every f**king month, and now we finally need you and all you do is deny us," Burr said.
"You know, I gotta be honest with you, OK? I love that f**king CEOs are f**king afraid right now," he said, going on to call them "mass murderers" that "don't pull the trigger."
Cover photo: Collage: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP & Charley Gallay / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP