Book Release Radar: Most anticipated reads of June 2025

By Kelly Christ

The summer sun is (finally) shining, and there are plenty of new books coming this month worthy of becoming your next binge-worthy beach read!

June 2025 welcomes new releases from authors like Taylor Jenkins Reid and Riley Sager. This June, bookworms will be treated to some of the most anticipated releases of the year, with new novels from acclaimed authors like Taylor Jenkins Reid and Riley Sager. Will you pick up a twisty thriller this month, or would you rather dive into an enthralling fantasy as you enjoy the warmer weather? Whatever you decide, there is no shortage of books to fill your lazy summer days! Read on to find out more about the most anticipated book releases of June 2025!

Atmosphere by Taylor Jenkins Reid

Atmosphere hits bookstores on June 3. Taylor Jenkins Reid, the acclaimed author of hits like The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo and Daisy Jones & the Six, will debut Atmosphere this June. One of the most anticipated releases of the year, Atmosphere is set in the '80s and follows astronaut Joan Goodwin, who receives the opportunity to become one of the first female scientists to join NASA's Space Shuttle program. Joan soon befriends her eclectic crop of colleagues as they prepare for their upcoming mission, but little do they know, the flight will change their lives forever. Atmosphere hits bookstores on June 3.

Bury Our Bones in the Midnight Soil by VE Schwab

Bury Our Bones in the Midnight Soil comes out on June 10. © Tor Fantasy fans, rejoice! VE Schwab will debut a new, genre-defying novel this June with Bury Our Bones in the Midnight Soil. Spanning timelines from the 1500s to the late 2010s, the novel is a vampire tale following three women driven to reclaim their freedom. A chilling tale of immortality, hunger, and revenge, fans of The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue won't want to miss Schwab's latest offering! Bury Our Bones in the Midnight Soil comes out on June 10.

With a Vengeance by Riley Sager

With a Vengeance will be published on June 10. © Dutton Buzzy thriller author Riley Sager returns this month with the release of With a Vengeance. The novel follows Anna Matheson, who is seeking revenge after her family's dramatic downfall. She decides to lure those responsible on board a luxury train, which will give her the perfect opportunity to confront them for their betrayal and finally find justice for her family. But when one of the passengers is found dead, the ride turns into a desperate search for the killer that forces Anna to protect those she has resented the most. With a Vengeance will be published on June 10.

Don't Open Your Eyes by Liv Constantine

Don't Open Your Eyes arrives on June 17. © Bantam Liv Constantine, the bestselling author of The Last Mrs. Parrish, will drop Don't Open Your Eyes this month. Her latest psychological thriller is the story of Annabelle, a woman with a seemingly idyllic life who is plagued by disturbing dreams. At first, she brushes off the illusions, but when her imagination turns into reality and she learns her daughter is in danger, Annabelle must rethink every decision she makes in order to prevent her horrific visions from coming true. Don't Open Your Eyes arrives on June 17.