Exclusive: Author Rachel Howzell Hall launches must-read romantasy series with The Last One

New York, New York - Acclaimed author Rachel Howzell Hall is shifting gears from mystery to romantasy with her buzzy new book , The Last One, and she sat down with TAG24 NEWS to discuss her fresh spin on the emerging genre.

Author Rachel Howzell Hall sat down with TAG24 NEWS to dish on her new book, The Last One, which puts a fresh spin on the emerging "romantasy" genre. © Collage: Courtesy of Grace Fell & Unsplash/@chrisjoelcampbell

Romantasy – AKA romance meets fantasy – has taken over the literary scene over the last few years, in large part due to a push from online communities like BookTok.

Hall, who made a name for herself as a thriller writer, told TAG24 that her team at the new publishing imprint Red Tower approached her about potentially diving into the subgenre, and she was instantly sold on the idea.

"I wanted it to be as cinematic as a video game," Hall said of her approach to romantasy.

"[My editor and I] both love mystery; that's my bread and butter. So, combining those two with some romance and some high fantasy, we came up with The Last One."

The novel, which will be released on December 3, kicks off under a shroud of mystery as protagonist Kai wakes up in a forest with no memory of how she got there. Searching for answers, she crosses paths with an irksome yet intriguing blacksmith, whose help she reluctantly accepts.

"It's a story about saving the world, yes, but also a story about self-discovery, identity, who we are as people and what is expected of us – and whether we agree with that or not."

Hall's first foray into romantasy, which has been hailed by Fourth Wing author Rebecca Yarros as "master storytelling", comes as the viral subgenre proves to have resounding staying power.