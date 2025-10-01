Book Release Radar: Most anticipated reads of October 2025

Authors like Freida McFadden and Joe Hill are kicking off spooky season with anticipated new books hitting the shelves this October.

By Kelly Christ

Spooky season has arrived, and with it come plenty of new book releases to get you into the spirit!

October 2025 welcomes new releases from authors like Freida McFadden and Joe Hill. © Unsplash/@sixteenmilesout October is here, and there's no better time to curl up with a good book and a warm pumpkin spice latte. Are you craving a pulse-pounding thriller this fall, or a swoon-worthy romance with a paranormal twist?

No matter what kind of story you're looking for, there's something for everyone to dive into this month. Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian defends North West's risqué style amid "war" with Kanye Read on to learn more about TAG24's most anticipated books of October 2025!

The Intruder by Freida McFadden

The Intruder by Freida McFadden will be released on October 7. © Poisoned Pen Press Modern mystery queen Freida McFadden is back with another thriller just in time for spooky season: The Intruder. The novel follows a woman named Casey, who's enduring a hurricane out in her cabin in the woods. When she discovers a girl covered in blood lurking outside, Casey decides to investigate, only to find that the girl has some dark secrets – secrets that could be deadly. Jennifer Lopez Jennifer Lopez makes shocking confession about Ben Affleck split: "The best thing that ever happened to me" The Intruder hits bookstores on October 7.

Mate by Ali Hazelwood

Mate by Ali Hazelwood will be released on October 7. © Penguin Random House Ali Hazelwood delivers a companion novel to her hit werewolf-vampire romance Bride this month with Mate. In Mate, the first Human-Were hybrid Serena Paris finds herself orphaned and pack-less, and she's increasingly become a target of werewolves, vampires, and humans. Enter Koen Alexander, an Alpha who would do anything to protect his mate – Serena. Even if she doesn't reciprocate his feelings, Koen is ready to do whatever it takes to keep her safe, and as the threats against her escalate, he might be crucial to her survival. Mate arrives on October 7.

King Sorrow by Joe Hill

King Sorrow by Joe Hill will be released on October 21. © William Morrow Joe Hill, the son of horror legend Stephen King and an emerging genre powerhouse of his own, drops the perfect horror/fantasy/dark academia hybrid for the fall with King Sorrow. The book follows Arthur, a student at the storied Rackham College in Mane, who is cornered into a committing a dangerous crime. Desperate to find a way to free himself, Arthur turns to his friends, and the gang comes up with a wild scheme to summon a legendary dragon called King Sorrow. Naturally, adding a dragon into the mix is not without its risks, and with the creature's need for an annual sacrifice, Arthur's path to freedom may come at a higher cost than he could have ever imagined. King Sorrow will be released on October 21.