Most-anticipated book releases coming in 2024

By Kelly Christ

Amid all of the excitement of the new year, the book world is set to lead the way with a number of thrilling new releases sure to delight readers of all tastes.

2024 will mark a number of exciting new releases from authors like Stephen King and Sarah J. Maas. © Unsplash/@mrrrk_smith If reading more books is one of your resolutions heading into 2024, you won't have a hard time finding your next exciting read. With new releases from some of today's hottest authors, the new year is stacked with books that will fly to the top of your TBR pile. While it may seem that the new reads of 2023 couldn't be topped, the good reads are set to continue once again! From spine-tingling thrillers to swoon-worthy romances, these are the 2024 releases that can't be missed.

House of Flame and Shadow by Sarah J. Maas

Sarah J. Maas will release the third book of the Crescent City series in January 2024. © Screenshot/Instagram/therealsjmaas TikTok's favorite fantasy author is kicking off the year with one of the most-anticipated releases, House of Flame and Shadow. The novel is the third installment in Sarah J. Maas's Crescent City series, an urban fantasy saga set amid a world of fallen angels, witches, fae, and more. Maas has revealed that her original contract for the series was only for three books, but she recently teased that there are likely to be four in total to wrap up the story properly. House of Flame and Shadow arrives on January 30.



Bride by Ali Hazelwood

Ali Hazelwood released Check & Mate in 2023. © Screenshot/Instagram/alihazelwood The Love Hypothesis author Ali Hazelwood will dive into the world of the paranormal with Bride, a new supernatural romance about a Vampyre bride and an Alpha Werewolf. Pulled into a peacekeeping alliance with the ruthless Weres, Vampyre Misery is soon set to wed the group's Alpha, Lowe. A star-crossed lovers' tale like no other, Bride is sure to be a can't-miss read in 2024. Bride arrives on Februrary 6.

The Familiar by Leigh Bardugo

Leigh Bardugo is best known for creating the Grishaverse, which includes the Six of Crows and Shadow and Bone series. © AMANDA EDWARDS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP Grishaverse creator Leigh Bardugo returns with The Familiar, a spring 2024 release set during the Spanish Golden Age. The Familiar follows Luzia Cotado, a servant gifted with special magical talents. When Luzia gains the attention of the king's disgraced secretary, she is pulled into a new world of power, magic, and deception. The novel continues Bardugo's recent move into adult fiction and will be a standalone book. The Familiar hits bookstores on April 9.

Funny Story by Emily Henry

Emily Henry is the author of fan-favorite romances like Beach Read and People We Meet on Vacation. © Arturo Holmes / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP 2024 will welcome another heartwarming romance from best-selling author Emily Henry! Funny Story follows Daphne, a young woman reeling from her sudden split with her fiancé, who left her for his long-time friend, Petra. Attempting to get back onto her feet, Daphne soon opts to move in with Petra's ex, Miles, who is similarly afloat in the wake of his split. Looking to steal a bit of the thunder from their exes, the two sneakily decide to make it appear as though they have begun dating, which may be closer to the truth than they realize! Funny Story will be released on April 23.

You Like It Darker by Stephen King

Stephen King will give 1981's Cujo a sequel in his new short story collection, due in 2024. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire The king of horror continues his reign in 2024 with a new short story collection titled You Like It Darker. The collection features twelve tales in total, including Rattlesnakes, a sequel to King's iconic 1981 novel Cujo. If you're looking to dive into the darker side of fiction this new year, you won't want to miss this one! You Like It Darker drops on May 21.

The Midnight Feast by Lucy Foley

Lucy Foley also penned the mysteries The Guest List, The Hunting Party, and The Paris Apartment. © Screenshot/Instagram/purelybooks Mystery lovers are in for a treat with The Midnight Feast by Lucy Foley. Set amid the grand opening of a luxury resort, this locked-room mystery follows five characters harboring dark secrets. Further details remain elusive, but knowing Foley, readers can expect some epic twists and turns as the guests' lavish stay takes a sinister turn. The Midnight Feast hits bookstores on June 18.

The Pairing by Casey McQuiston

The Pairing is the newest release from One Last Stop author Casey McQuiston. © Screenshot/Instagram/casey.mcquiston Casey McQuiston, the best-selling author of Red, White, and Royal Blue, will return with The Pairing, a new romantic comedy following two exes who face an awkward reunion on a food and wine tour through Europe. Naturally, the pair decides to challenge one another to an "international hookup competition" as they attempt to convince each other – and themselves – that they're over their past romance. The Pairing is due in bookstores on August 6.