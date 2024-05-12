Exclusive: Author Christina Henry dishes on chilling new book The House That Horror Built

New York, New York - Bestselling author Christina Henry delves into the world of horror movies in her latest novel , The House That Horror Built, and she spoke exclusively with TAG24 about her new chilling tale.

Christina Henry's The House That Horror Built hits bookstores on May 14. © Courtesy of Yazmine Hassan

Henry, known for her acclaimed works Alice and Good Girls Don't Die, drew inspiration from real-life film directors for The House That Horror Built, which arrives on May 14.

"There are all these really well-known directors like John Landis and Peter Jackson and Guillermo del Toro that collect," she told TAG24.

"They're sort of well-known for their collections of movie memorabilia, and I just started thinking about a guy who was isolated in his house, who had collected all of these objects."

The House That Horror Built embodies this idea in fictional director Javier Castillo, who has retreated to his foreboding, secluded mansion in the aftermath of a family tragedy.



The novel follows Harry, a single mom and film buff who takes a job as a cleaner in the mansion. As she spends more time at the house, the director's many horror movie props aren't the only thing sending a chill down her spine, and a series of suspicious events soon leads Harry to question what she knows about Javier.

With a teenage son depending on her and few other job prospects, Harry isn't able to walk away without putting her family at risk – an element that gives the story an extra bite of terror.

"Can't she just up and leave this haunted house, which is what a normal person would do, right? No, she really can't because there's not a lot of options for her; having her in that situation, I think, creates an extra layer of friction for the character."

The horror genre acts as almost a character in and of itself in the novel, and Harry's early experience of being ostracized by her family for her love of such movies sets the stage for a contemplation on why the genre evokes such strong reactions.