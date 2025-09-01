Book Release Radar: Most anticipated reads of September 2025

Fall is finally here, and September 2025 is set to be a special month for bookworms with new releases from Mona Awad, Elin Hilderbrand, and more!

By Kelly Christ

As the dog days of summer make way for a brisk fall, there's no better time to dive into a new book!

September 2025 welcomes new releases from Elin Hilderbrand, Mona Awad, and more. © Unsplash/@swimstaralex September has arrived, which means it's (finally) the season of apple cider, pumpkin-flavored everything, and, of course, plenty of reading. Whether you're looking to kick off the autumn season with an eerie mystery or something a little lighter, there is no shortage of new titles for bookworms to dive into this month. Here are TAG24's most anticipated releases of September 2025!

Young Fools by Liza Palmer

The Academy by Elin Hilderbrand and Shelby Cunningham

The Academy will be published on September 16. © Little, Brown and Company Beach read queen Elin Hilderbrand is ushering in fall with The Academy, co-written by her daughter Shelby Cunningham. The novel is set at a cushy New England boarding school and a follows an intertwined cast of characters navigating their first year on campus. As scandalous blind items come into the spotlight through an app called ZipZap, the secrets of just about everyone on campus threaten to take them down. The Academy will be published on September 16.

We Love You, Bunny by Mona Awad

We Love You, Bunny will be published on September 23. © Simon & Schuster Mona Awad returns this fall with a sequel to her hit 2019 novel Bunny aptly titled We Love You, Bunny. This dark academia horror catches up with protagonist Sam Mackey, who has just published her first novel. But Sam's past soon catches up with her when her former frenemies, taking issue with how they were portrayed in her story, kidnap her. Thus begins a twisted tale recounting the origins of the Bunnies' Smut Salon, serving as both a prequel and a sequel to the cult classic original. We Love You, Bunny arrives on September 23.

The Impossible Fortune by Richard Osman

The Impossible Fortune will be published on September 30. © Pamela Dorman Books Richard Osman's Thursday Murder Club – fresh off a hit Netflix movie adaptation – returns this September with The Impossible Fortune. The club's fifth outing, the latest installment sees Elizabeth encounter a frantic wedding guest in deep trouble. When the guest mysteriously disappears, the gang is pulled back in for another investigation as they seek to discover what happened to him – and who's hunting him down. The Impossible Fortune comes out on September 30.