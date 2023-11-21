Did Adele just reveal she's officially married?
Los Angeles, California - The chatter has seemingly been confirmed: pop singer Adele has gotten married!
Singer Adele and her partner, sports agent Rich Paul, have been dating for more than two years. And after much speculation on their status, it looks like the pair have taken the next step!
The 35-year-old not only caused a stir wearing some sparkling diamond bling on her ring finger and dishing about being in love, but also recently spilled the beans at one of her Las Vegas residency concerts in front of thousands of fans, when she surprisingly referred to her boyfriend as her "husband."
Now it seems she has confirmed the nuptials.
According to reports in the Daily Mail and The Mirror, the pop star is said to have announced the news over the weekend when she was in the audience at her comedian friend Alan Carr's the stand-up show in Los Angeles.
Several witnesses confirmed Brit was sitting in the crowd on Saturday when Carr asked if any of the guests had recently gotten married.
"I did!" Adele is said to have shouted.
Is Adele married?
Adele seemingly had a good time at the "small and intimate" comedy show, according to an insider, but left shortly before it ended.
"She didn't care if people knew she was there. She was heckling him - they're best friends," they said of Carr.
This is marriage number two for Adele, who was married to Simon Konecki (49), the father of her son Angelo (11), from 2018 to 2021.
Shortly after getting divorced and releasing new music, the Someone Like You singer made her new love for Paul public.
"I've never been in love like this. I'm obsessed with him," Adele spilled to Elle magazine in September 2022. "I'm happy as I'll ever be. I might as well be married."
Paul recently raved about his lady love in a CBS interview: "She's great!"
Besides the occasional comment, the two have kept a relatively low profile. When asked if she would be called "Mrs. Paul," the agent replied, "You can say whatever you want!"
Adele is perhaps more ready to speak about it.
Cover photo: Collage: Harry How & KEVORK DJANSEZIAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP