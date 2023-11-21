Did Adele just reveal she's officially married?

Los Angeles, California - The chatter has seemingly been confirmed: pop singer Adele has gotten married!

It looks like Adele has gotten married once again. © KEVORK DJANSEZIAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Singer Adele and her partner, sports agent Rich Paul, have been dating for more than two years. And after much speculation on their status, it looks like the pair have taken the next step!

The 35-year-old not only caused a stir wearing some sparkling diamond bling on her ring finger and dishing about being in love, but also recently spilled the beans at one of her Las Vegas residency concerts in front of thousands of fans, when she surprisingly referred to her boyfriend as her "husband."

Now it seems she has confirmed the nuptials.

According to reports in the Daily Mail and The Mirror, the pop star is said to have announced the news over the weekend when she was in the audience at her comedian friend Alan Carr's the stand-up show in Los Angeles.

Several witnesses confirmed Brit was sitting in the crowd on Saturday when Carr asked if any of the guests had recently gotten married.



"I did!" Adele is said to have shouted.