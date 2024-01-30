Is Adele dropping new music?

Los Angeles, California - Adele just broke the internet, and nobody even knows why yet.

More and more musicians have been on that Taylor Swift easter egg game, and Adele is obviously not immune!

The 35-year-old Brit shared a cryptic photo compilation reel to her Instagram on Tuesday – no caption.

(And, not gonna lie, the pics were strobing so hard that there should probably have been a seizure warning.)

It didn't take fans long to realize that a secret easter egg was hidden in between the reel's frames, however: the date "31.01.2024."

Let's translate that out of British, shall we? January 31, 2024. In other words...

Wednesday?!

Adele has notoriously large gaps between albums, but with her fourth record 30 dropping back in 2021, she might just be due for another.



Just the other day the Easy on Me artist revealed that she plans to tour whenever she releases new music, whenever that happens to be.

Wait, didn't she just say on stage of her Vegas residency that new music wouldn't be coming "for quite some time"?

Understandably, the fans were in shambles.

Commenters wrote "WHAT DOES THIS MEAN" and "oh my god" while big brands like Spotify went with, "HELLO?????" (obviously just praying for other people to write "from the other side" or "it's me" underneath.)