Is Miley Cyrus about to drop a new single?
Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus all but confirmed fans' hard-hitting theories of an upcoming new single by posting a cryptic teaser on her Instagram feed.
Miley, please stop with the teasers and hints, fans can't take the waiting game anymore!
On a real note: is Miley Cyrus releasing new music soon?
The Flowers singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a video teasing a potential new project.
"I know I used to be crazy. I know I used to be fun. You say I used to be wild. I say I used to be young," the Hannah Montana-alum captioned the video.
The clip features multiple posters of Cyrus lined up on a street, with cars flying by in the foreground. The posters mimic those spotted by eagle-eyed fans earlier this week.
The Miley lyrics included on the posters were featured in chronological order of their release, with lines from her previous eras including, "I hopped off the plane at LAX," from Party in the USA, and "I came in like a wrecking ball" and "I can almost see it, that dream I'm dreaming," from Miley's hit song, The Climb. Lyrics from her latest drop Flowers, reading "I can buy myself flowers," were next.
The last lyric is what sealed the deal for fans, which featured a new line: "I used to be young."
Miley Cyrus' Used to be Young Easter eggs
The lyrics match those the 30-year-old shared during her British Vogue interview back in May, saying they were from an unreleased song.
She also referenced the supposed upcoming single Used To Be Young in the description of her recent Bangerz 10th-anniversary vinyl edition release.
Will Miley set a release date for the potential new song? Stay tuned!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@mileycyrus (TAG24 Edit)