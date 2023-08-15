Is Miley Cyrus about to drop a new single?

Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus all but confirmed fans' hard-hitting theories of an upcoming new single by posting a cryptic teaser on her Instagram feed.

Miley Cyrus has left fans more clues about a potential new project featuring a single many believe will be titled, Used To Be Young. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@mileycyrus (TAG24 Edit)

Miley, please stop with the teasers and hints, fans can't take the waiting game anymore!

On a real note: is Miley Cyrus releasing new music soon?

The Flowers singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a video teasing a potential new project.

"I know I used to be crazy. I know I used to be fun. You say I used to be wild. I say I used to be young," the Hannah Montana-alum captioned the video.

The clip features multiple posters of Cyrus lined up on a street, with cars flying by in the foreground. The posters mimic those spotted by eagle-eyed fans earlier this week.

The Miley lyrics included on the posters were featured in chronological order of their release, with lines from her previous eras including, "I hopped off the plane at LAX," from Party in the USA, and "I came in like a wrecking ball" and "I can almost see it, that dream I'm dreaming," from Miley's hit song, The Climb. Lyrics from her latest drop Flowers, reading "I can buy myself flowers," were next.

The last lyric is what sealed the deal for fans, which featured a new line: "I used to be young."