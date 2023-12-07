Ariana Grande seemingly teases seventh album with Easter egg-filled snaps

New York, New York - She's back! Ariana Grande has returned to the studio, sparking excitement among Arianators for her highly anticipated seventh album .

Ariana Grande drops hints of a new album release with cryptic posts on Instagram! © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@arianagrande

AG7: Goat Mother is drawing near!

On Thursday, the 30-year-old Grammy Award-winning artist took to Instagram and posted seven photos of herself recording and mixing new music.

Grande has currently been busy filming the live adaptation of the musical Wicked, which she will star in as Glinda the Good Witch on November 27, 2024.

Alongside Ari, with her blonde hair wrapped neatly in a bun, sat her longtime producer, Max Martin, in a couple of the pictures.

The post has generated a ton of speculation and excitement amongst Arianators across the globe, leading many to believe this marks the start of a brand new era for the Thank U, Next artist's music career.

After all, it's been a little over three years since the release of her beloved Positions album!

While she has collaborated on multiple tracks since then, including Die for You with The Weeknd and Santa, Can You Hear Me with Kelly Clarkson, fans cannot wait for the full-fledged album release.

And with all the hints the Dangerous Woman singer has been giving us, it's clear something's about to drop sooner than later!