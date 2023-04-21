Afroman is officially running for president in 2024, but how serious is he?
Winchester, Ohio - Hip-hop legend Afroman has officially jumped into the 2024 presidential race as an Independent, but it will be an uphill battle for what he has dubbed the "20-20-FRO election."
According to TMZ, the rapper filed paperwork on Tuesday with the Federal Elections Commission, making his campaign official.
Afroman, whose real name is Joseph Foreman, is known for his 2000 smash hit Because I Got High, but he has continued making music for the underground ever since.
Now, he has his sights set on winning the White House, as he first revealed his intention to join the race back in December during a concert in Missouri.
Not much is known of Afroman's politics for his campaign, but his campaign manager Jason Savage says "criminal justice reform and federal marijuana legalization remain two of the primary planks in his campaign platform."
"We are asking for your support as Afroman takes on this great and worthy cause as our cannabis Commander in Chief," he added.
While his ambitions are commendable, a US politician needs way more than dope rhymes and chump change to win over the American people. So just how serious is Afroman?
How serious is Afroman about running for president?
Many millennials may have fond memories of singing along to Because I Got High or learning all the words to Crazy Rap, but one characteristic about Afroman that no one can deny is that he rarely, if ever, takes himself too seriously.
Whether it be his sometimes wild wardrobe or his shamelessly offensive lyrics, it's hard to imagine that Afroman views himself as a serious contender for the presidency.
Afroman has been entangled in a lawsuit brought forth by law enforcement after he used footage of them raiding his Ohio home for a music video.
He also came under fire in 2015 after a video surfaced of him hitting a female fan who snuck on stage during his concert in Mississippi, an incident he later apologized for.
And if fellow rapper Kanye West has taught celebs anything, it's that it's incredibly difficult to jump into politics, even with a fan base of millions. West is considered one of the biggest and wealthiest in the game, yet has failed twice to establish an effective presidential campaign.
But for all of Afroman's flaws, one thing he does have on Kanye is that he's not a known antisemite which will likely work in his favor.
It will be interesting to see just how far Afroman can get in the 2024 presidential race, but most fans probably aren't holding their breath.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / MediaPunch