Afroman is officially running for president in 2024, but how serious is he?

Winchester, Ohio - Hip-hop legend Afroman has officially jumped into the 2024 presidential race as an Independent, but it will be an uphill battle for what he has dubbed the "20-20-FRO election."

Rapper Afroman has filed paperwork with the Federal Elections Commission to run for president in 2024. © Collage: IMAGO / MediaPunch

According to TMZ, the rapper filed paperwork on Tuesday with the Federal Elections Commission, making his campaign official.

Afroman, whose real name is Joseph Foreman, is known for his 2000 smash hit Because I Got High, but he has continued making music for the underground ever since.

Now, he has his sights set on winning the White House, as he first revealed his intention to join the race back in December during a concert in Missouri.

Not much is known of Afroman's politics for his campaign, but his campaign manager Jason Savage says "criminal justice reform and federal marijuana legalization remain two of the primary planks in his campaign platform."

"We are asking for your support as Afroman takes on this great and worthy cause as our cannabis Commander in Chief," he added.

While his ambitions are commendable, a US politician needs way more than dope rhymes and chump change to win over the American people. So just how serious is Afroman?