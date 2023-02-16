Andrea Riseborough speaks out after Oscars nomination scandal

Los Angeles, California - To Leslie star Andrea Riseborough says the conversation around awards campaigning sparked by her surprise Oscar nomination is "necessary."

The British actor said the campaigning process remained "as acerbically exclusive as it has always been" and that the film industry was "abhorrently unequal in terms of opportunity."



Riseborough scored a nod in the Best Actress category for her performance in the independent film To Leslie at the 95th Oscars nominations last month.

Despite the backing of many big Hollywood names, the film had previously not been nominated at any major award ceremonies, which led the Academy to launching an investigation into campaigning tactics.

In her first remarks since the surprise nominations announcement, Riseborough told The Hollywood Reporter that the situation was "confusing" and that she was still "processing everything."

"Awards campaigning is as acerbically exclusive as it has always been," she said.

"I do not yet know which measures will best encourage meritocracy. I've been working toward discovering them and will continue to."