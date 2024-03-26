Angel Reese beams with joy amid LSU's March Madness chaos
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Amid the whirlwind of March Madness, LSU hooper Angel Reese is soaking up every moment with pure joy!
In a new Instagram post captioned, "I Think I like this little life," the basketball champion shared a carousel of photos featuring her infectious smile, unwavering focus, and a stunning bouquet of LSU-colored flowers.
Since the start of the NCAA Tournament, Reese and No. 3 LSU basketball has been soaring in the media spotlight with a slew of good – and not-so-good – headlines.
But it's clear she's handling the pressure, attention, and criticism with grace and confidence.
Angel's post was flooded with comments from fans and supporters, all cheering her on to keep dominating the tournament.
Angel Reese continues to smile in new TikTok video
After her Instagram post went viral on Monday, Angel Reese jumped on TikTok to spread the same joy.
She posted a video of herself beaming with a huge bouquet of flowers.
Just like her Instagram caption, Reese set the TikTok video to the viral tune of "I think I like this little life."
Angel Reese will be back on the court for LSU in the Sweet 16 Round on Saturday against UCLA at 1 PM ET.
