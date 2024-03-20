Angel Reese reveals her secret weapon for March Madness
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Are you ready to unlock your full potential like college basketball star Angel Reese?
Getting ready to defend her national title with LSU hoops, Reese gave fans a sneak peek into her March Madness nutrition plan to perform at her best.
While her natural skills may seem like magic, the 21-year-old swears by Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard Whey as her secret weapon.
As the SEC Player of the Year, she trusts only this whey protein to help her reach her peak.
In a TikTok challenge shared Wednesday, Reese urged her fans to reveal their own secrets to channeling their greatness using the hashtag #unlockmoreyou.
As the No. 3 seed in the March Madness Tournament, Reese and LSU are gearing up to take on No. 16 Rice on Friday at 4 PM ET.
Angel Reese dazzles fans with chic fashion choices
After her TikTok video, Reese treated fans to another fashion post that sent them into a frenzy.
Despite already sharing several clips in the same outfit, she couldn't resist posting another video rocking a black glittery catsuit, showcasing her incredible physique.
"They could never make me hate u," one fan said.
"Barbie dangerous," another added.
"Yo AR, you're killing it. Skeet Skeet mad fast!!!" one fan wrote.
Angel Reese is expected to be one of the biggest names playing in the March Madness Tournament, along with Iowa's Caitlin Clark and UConn's Paige Bueckers.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / Angelreese10