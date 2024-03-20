Angel Reese reveals her secret weapon for March Madness

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Are you ready to unlock your full potential like college basketball star Angel Reese ?

Angel Reese is gearing up to defend her national title with LSU hoops, and she's giving fans a sneak peek into her March Madness nutrition plan to unlock her full potential. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / Angelreese10

Getting ready to defend her national title with LSU hoops, Reese gave fans a sneak peek into her March Madness nutrition plan to perform at her best.

While her natural skills may seem like magic, the 21-year-old swears by Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard Whey as her secret weapon.

As the SEC Player of the Year, she trusts only this whey protein to help her reach her peak.

In a TikTok challenge shared Wednesday, Reese urged her fans to reveal their own secrets to channeling their greatness using the hashtag #unlockmoreyou.

As the No. 3 seed in the March Madness Tournament, Reese and LSU are gearing up to take on No. 16 Rice on Friday at 4 PM ET.