Angel Reese debuts custom Reebok sneakers for WNBA Season

Chicago, Illinois - Chicago Sky rookie sensation Angel Reese is set to make a stylish statement with her debut sneakers for the upcoming WNBA season.

The Reebok Solution PEs, specially designed for Reese, boast vibrant pink accents on the toe and logo, perfectly complementing her nickname, "Chi Barbie."

Adding a personal touch, the tongue of Reese's sneaker proudly displays her name, "Angel," reflecting her unique identity and style.

However, the standout feature of her new kicks lies within the insole, where they don her signature phrase, "Unapologetically Angel."

This detail not only adds a motivational flair but also speaks to the 22-year-old's confident and unapologetic approach both on and off the court.

As Reese prepares to step into her rookie season with the Chicago Sky, her custom Reebok sneakers serve as more than just footwear; they are a representation of her individuality, style, and the fearless attitude she brings to the game.

Fans can look forward to seeing these eye-catching sneakers in action as the former LSU hooper takes to her first WNBA season again on Thursday against the Dallas Wings.