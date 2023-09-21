Angel Reese eats it up with fire fashion-forward fit
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Angel Reese is simply slaying the game – off the court, that is.
After Angel Reese's latest Instagram post, it's safe to say that the college basketball champion just may be the most fashionable hooper in the game.
Strutting with an NIL valuation of $1 million per On3, Reese's money moves did some talking through her fashion sense at the Sexyy Red concert on Tuesday night, and she shared her jaw-dropping fit on Thursday.
Reese was designer-down from her bright orange Balenciaga Le Cagole bag to her Givenchy Sherlock boots.
Angel's lewk went viral, making appearances on TikTok and fans drool over her style!
Fans react to Angel Reese's last major fashion statement
Angel Reese's fashion is out of this world, and fans couldn't help but to call out her style for what it is: trendsetting.
"This fit is eating!!" one fan commented on Instagram.
"The it girl no bappp," another added.
"Ok you ate that up," one fan wrote on TikTok.
"Miss drip herself," another said.
Reese and LSU basketball are currently gearing up to open their NCAA season on October 26 against East Texas Baptist.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Angelreese10