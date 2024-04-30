Angel Reese gives fans new peek at WNBA adjustment with Chicago Sky

Chicago, Illinois - Angel Reese continues to show love to her new WNBA team!

In a viral Instagram post, Angel Reese revealed with fans her excitement about being in Chicago and adjusting to the WNBA training. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / AngelReese5

In a viral Instagram post from Monday, Reese revealed her excitement about being in Chicago as she adjusts to life in the WNBA.



The former LSU basketball star shared three pictures, starting with a bright smile and a peace sign pose, followed by two workout photos.

"ROOKI5!" she captioned the post, highlighting her new jersey number with the Chicago Sky.

But that wasn't all! Reese also offered fans an inside look at her training with the Chicago team by reposting a clip shared by the team on her Instagram story.

In the video, Reese effortlessly scored a basket against the Chicago practice squad, showcasing the impressive skills she demonstrated on the college courts.

At this year's WNBA Draft, Reese was selected as the No. 7 pick by the Sky, along with former South Carolina star hooper Kamilla Cardosa, who was selected at No. 3.