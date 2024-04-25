Angel Reese teases fans with sneak peek of Chicago Sky's new WNBA uniform!

Chicago, Illinois - Former LSU standout Angel Reese is taking her love for the Chicago Sky to new heights!

Angel Reese gave fans a sneak peek of herself rocking her new blue-and-yellow uniform, taking her love for the Chicago Sky to new heights! © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / AngelReese5

Since being selected as the No. 7 pick in this year's WNBA Draft, Reese has been on a social media spree, showing her affection for her new team and the Windy City faithful!



In her latest social media post, Reese delighted fans with a sneak peek of herself rocking the iconic Sky blue and radiant yellow uniform.

From head to toe, the 6-foot-3 forward looked like the ultimate Sky fan, clad in team gear in what seemed to be a locker room mirror selfie.

Since joining the Sky, Reese's impact has been felt far and wide.

Her #5 jersey has become one of the hottest items in the online WNBA store, selling out faster than a concert ticket to see Beyoncé – okay, maybe not quite that fast, but they're still going like hot tamales!

Chicago's ticket sales have also seen a boost thanks to Reese, with fans eager to catch a glimpse of this rising star in action. The hooper isn't just embracing her new team; she's taking the WNBA world by storm!