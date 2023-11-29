Is Angel Reese returning to LSU hoops after her mysterious absence?

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - LSU fans have received some exciting news, as star forward Angel Reese is making a comeback after sitting out of four games for undisclosed reasons.

Angel Reese will return from her mysterious absence on Thursday as the LSU Tigers take on Virginia Tech. © Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The No. 7 Tigers are gearing up for a showdown against No. 9 Virginia Tech on Thursday night.

On Tuesday, Reese seemed to drop a hint about her return by sharing a snapshot on social media from inside LSU's basketball haven, the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, and fans' suspicions have finally been confirmed.

Fans can look forward to Reese's return to the court, as confirmed by Coach Kim Mulkey during a press conference on Wednesday.



"It's a boost having her back, period, not just because we're playing Virginia Tech, it's just for our team. She's a tremendous player," she said of the All-American hooper.

Mulkey has been tight-lipped about the specifics surrounding Reese's absence, simply attributing it to "locker-room issues" over the past two weeks.

The only mystery that remains now is whether Reese will be making a starting appearance or coming off the bench in this highly anticipated match-up.

