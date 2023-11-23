Angel Reese claps back at critics on TikTok amid prolonged absence
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Despite the clamor surrounding LSU star Angel Reese, she is choosing the high road and tuning out the noise from the critics.
LSU star Angel Reese's recent absence has stirred up speculation, but whether it's labeled as a suspension or a hiatus remains unclear.
The situation has become a hot topic over the past two weeks, with many wondering about the details of her break from gameplay.
In a TikTok video posted on Wednesday night, Reese seemed to address her critics, echoing a message she had previously shared on her Instagram story on Monday.
In the video, Reese confidently walks and flips her hair to an audio clip of Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders saying, "Look at me. What about me would make you think that I care about your opinion of me?"
The audio continued, "Your opinion of me is not the opinion that I have of myself. You ain’t make me so you can’t break me. You didn’t build me so you can’t kill me. You know what, God established me, so there ain’t nothing you can do to me."
Kim Mulkey vows to protect players like Angel Reese from the media
Earlier this week, LSU head coach Kim Mulkey engaged in a tense exchange with a reporter regarding Angel Reese's absence.
"We always have to deal with locker room issues; that's just part of coaching," Mulkey said.
"Sometimes you want to know more than you're entitled to know. I'm going to protect my players. Always. They are more important, and it's like a family."
She further challenged the reporter, stating, "If you do some disciplining of your own children, do you think we're entitled to know that? That's a family in that locker room."
The question of when Reese will return to the starting lineup remains uncertain at this point. Notably, Reese did not make the trip with LSU hoops to the Cayman Islands for matchups against Niagara and Virginia.
