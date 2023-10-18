Angel Reese serves in hot hand-picked Reebok lewk
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Angel Reese is slam-dunking her way into the spotlight with Reebok, and the pics are proving it!
On Tuesday, Angel Reese unleashed a sports bombshell as she revealed her fresh NIL collaboration with Reebok's athleisure line.
The hoop sensation later set social media ablaze with eye-popping snapshots rocking a personally selected Reebok windbreaker in black and white style!
"Reebok x Angel Reese - She wears a uniform on the court, now see her hand-picked Reebok uniform she sports off the court," Reebok said in a collaboration post with hoops legend Shaq, Reebok's president of basketball.
Reese's team-up with the fashion brand has made her a pioneer among college athletes after inking a deal with such an iconic sports apparel brand!
Fans react to Angel Reese's Reebok sportswear style
As Angel Reese dazzles as Reebok's newest ambassador, you can bet fans will be sparking a shopping frenzy and soon snatching up her collection.
"Sales about to skyrocket," one fan commented on the new post.
"Congratulations on the signing!! Huge for the brand," another added.
"I have GYATT to go buy me some Reebok Pumps," another fan wrote.
"She gone put Reebok back on the map - Well deserved trailblazer!" someone else said.
Angel Reese will open her next NCAA basketball season against SE Louisiana on Friday, November 17 at 7 PM ET.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Angelreese10