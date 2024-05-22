Angel Reese shares emotional message about her NBA heroes
Chicago, Illinois - Angel Reese shared a sweet moment about one late NBA icon that touched the hearts of fans.
On Sunday, the NBA released its Finals promotion, titled "The Toast," coinciding with the league's pair of Game 7 conference semifinal games.
The campaign features Basketball Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade hosting a Gatsby-like party, celebrating the arrival of the NBA Finals with an array of celebrities.The star-studded cast includes rapper-actress Queen Latifah, late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, NBA legends Magic Johnson, Isiah Thomas, and Ray Allen, as well as current WNBA rookies Reese and Kamilla Cardoso.
The promotional video was a huge hit among fans, but it was a behind-the-scenes video shared by the NBA and WNBA that truly captured fans' attention.
The clip shows the former LSU hooper holding the coveted Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy, sharing her candid thoughts on what the trophy reminds her of.
Angel Reese pays homage to the late great Kobe Bryant
When Reese held the NBA championship trophy, it reminded her of one specific basketball icon: Kobe Bryant.
"When I hold Larry, it reminds me of Kobe Bryant. Kobe and Shaq playing together, winning championships together," she said.
"Hopefully one day I can get my own WNBA championship," she added.
Already making huge waves in the league, it won't be long before she secures her own WNBA championship with the way she's playing.
She recently broke the record for the most offensive rebounds in a player's first two games as a rookie, totaling 12.
Angel Reese will be back on the court on Thursday against the New York Liberty on the road at 7 PM ET.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / @nba