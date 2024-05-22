Angel Reese shares emotional message about her NBA heroes

Chicago, Illinois - Angel Reese shared a sweet moment about one late NBA icon that touched the hearts of fans.

Angel Reese opened up about her NBA heroes in a sweet video shared by the league in honor of the upcoming Finals. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / @nba

On Sunday, the NBA released its Finals promotion, titled "The Toast," coinciding with the league's pair of Game 7 conference semifinal games.

The campaign features Basketball Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade hosting a Gatsby-like party, celebrating the arrival of the NBA Finals with an array of celebrities.

The star-studded cast includes rapper-actress Queen Latifah, late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, NBA legends Magic Johnson, Isiah Thomas, and Ray Allen, as well as current WNBA rookies Reese and Kamilla Cardoso.

The promotional video was a huge hit among fans, but it was a behind-the-scenes video shared by the NBA and WNBA that truly captured fans' attention.

The clip shows the former LSU hooper holding the coveted Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy, sharing her candid thoughts on what the trophy reminds her of.