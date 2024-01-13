Taylor Swift honors Kobe Bryant with new necklace: "Bet on yourself"

New York, New York - Taylor Swift subtly honored late NBA legend Kobe Bryant with a special piece of jewelry highlighting his famous "Mamba mentality."

Taylor Swift wore a necklace bearing a quote from NBA legend Kobe Bryant while out in New York City on Thursday. © Collage: Christopher Polk / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Michael TRAN / AFP

While out in New York City on Thursday, the 34-year-old pop star rocked a gold-and-diamond necklace bearing the quote "Bet on yourself" credited to the iconic athlete, who tragically died in a helicopter crash in 2020.

The jewelry comes from a collection created by Kobe's wife, Vanessa Bryant, in partnership with Zoë Chicco Fine Jewelry, per PEOPLE.

Vanessa took to her Instagram story on Friday to gush over Taylor wearing the necklace, and she reshared a quote from the Karma singer's TIME Magazine Person of the Year feature, where she proved the empowering quote has really taken hold in her life.



In the interview, Taylor shed light on her decision to make a deal directly with movie theaters to release The Eras Tour movie, bypassing the "middleman" of studios and streamers who underestimated the project.

"Ultimately, I did what I tend to do more and more often these days, which is to bet on myself," she said, repeating Kobe's mantra.

Taylor shares a long history of mutual support with the Bryant family, one that she highlighted in the concert film as she helped make Kobe and Vanessa's daughter, Bianka, the real star of the show.