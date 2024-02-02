Angel Reese shares passionate message in honor of Black History Month
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - As February kicks off Black History Month, LSU hooper Angel Reese is buzzing with excitement!
In an animated TikTok video that quickly went viral on Thursday, she energetically shouted, "Wake up! It's Black History Month!"
The post has earned over half a million views since it was shared.
Reese, a dynamic member of LSU's women's basketball team, is leaving her mark on history in a unique and vibrant manner.
The record-breaking player proudly holds the distinction of being among the pioneering Black athletes at LSU to clinch a national championship with the program.
Leveraging her status as one of the most-followed athletes and the highest-paid female college hooper, Reese is on a mission to champion Black-owned businesses in a lively way.
Among her many exciting ventures, Reese has teamed up with Mielle Organics, a Black-owned haircare brand dedicated to meeting the unique needs of Black women's and men's hair.
As Black History Month continues, fans can eagerly anticipate additional content from Angel Reese in honor of this significant holiday.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / Angelreese10