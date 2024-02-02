Angel Reese shares passionate message in honor of Black History Month

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - As February kicks off Black History Month, LSU hooper Angel Reese is buzzing with excitement!

Angel Reese shared a new TikTok on Thursday that celebrated the beginning of Black History Month. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / Angelreese10

In an animated TikTok video that quickly went viral on Thursday, she energetically shouted, "Wake up! It's Black History Month!"



The post has earned over half a million views since it was shared.

Reese, a dynamic member of LSU's women's basketball team, is leaving her mark on history in a unique and vibrant manner.

The record-breaking player proudly holds the distinction of being among the pioneering Black athletes at LSU to clinch a national championship with the program.

Leveraging her status as one of the most-followed athletes and the highest-paid female college hooper, Reese is on a mission to champion Black-owned businesses in a lively way.

Among her many exciting ventures, Reese has teamed up with Mielle Organics, a Black-owned haircare brand dedicated to meeting the unique needs of Black women's and men's hair.