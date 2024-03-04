Angel Reese turns heads with chic senior day pregame look

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Angel Reese continues to solidify her fashion status in the world of style!

Angel Reese took her fashion game to the next level with a stunning look for her senior day game at LSU on Sunday. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Angelreese10

For her final pregame appearance of the season at home at LSU on Sunday, Reese pulled out all the stops to make sure her senior day game outfit was next level!

Fans were stunned by her one-of-a-kind look, which included a classic silver patent leather Chanel quilted bag.

The 6-foot-3 power forward elevated her lavish pregame style with super long ponytails, a white crop t-shirt, denim gaucho shorts, and Rick Owen high-top sneakers.

Completing the look with a cute Cuban chain and Louis Vuitton bracelets, Reese's fans showered her with fashion approval as they gushed over the ensemble!

The 21-year-old showcased her look on Instagram on Sunday, captioning the post, "looking good. feeling good. you know WTF going on."

"Get on HER LEVEL," one fan said.

"Chanel BADDIE," another hyped.

"SHE A BADDIE," one user commented.