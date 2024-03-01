Angel Reese teases fans with on-campus appearance at LSU!
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Is Angel Reese back to taking in-person classes?
Last August, the LSU basketball star made headlines for ditching in-person classes for online courses.
Now, however, it seems that Reese has turned things around.
She was recently spotted on campus and took to TikTok to show off her stroll through the streets of Baton Rouge!
In the clip shared Friday, the 6-foot-3 forward twirled her hair while wearing her custom Beats headphones, accompanied by the message:
"Just casually walking around campus with my Lululemon & my Beats when y'all swear I'm never on campus."
Reese playfully teased her fans, saying, "come find meeee," in the caption of her video, which has since gone viral.
Is Angel Reese returning to in-person classes at LSU?
Angel Reese's latest video quickly caught the attention of fans whom some shared they spotted her during her stroll on campus.
"Me walking right behind you but not realizing it's Angel Reese," one fan commented.
"securritttyyyy," another jokingly added.
"I love you Angel girl! You are presidential honey," one fan hyped.
On Sunday, Angel Reese and LSU hoops will return to their home court to host Kentucky at 2 PM ET.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / Angelreese10