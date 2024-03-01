Angel Reese teases fans with on-campus appearance at LSU!

Angel Reese was recently spotted on campus after reportedly switching to remote classes, and she shared her stroll through the campus on TikTok. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / Angelreese10

Last August, the LSU basketball star made headlines for ditching in-person classes for online courses.

Now, however, it seems that Reese has turned things around.

She was recently spotted on campus and took to TikTok to show off her stroll through the streets of Baton Rouge!

In the clip shared Friday, the 6-foot-3 forward twirled her hair while wearing her custom Beats headphones, accompanied by the message:

"Just casually walking around campus with my Lululemon & my Beats when y'all swear I'm never on campus."

Reese playfully teased her fans, saying, "come find meeee," in the caption of her video, which has since gone viral.