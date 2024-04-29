Angel Reese weighs in on WNBA star Candace Parker's retirement

Chicago, Illinois - On Sunday, Candace Parker announced her retirement, and WNBA newcomer Angel Reese didn't hold back her feelings on the basketball icon.

WNBA icon Candace Parker (l.) recently announced her retirement from basketball, prompting a heartfelt reaction from league newcomer Angel Reese. © Collage: Ethan Miller / Sarah Stier / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Reese was recently selected as the No. 7 overall pick in this year's WNBA Draft to the Chicago Sky, who won their most recent WNBA championship with Parker on the roster.



The three-time WNBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist then wore the No. 3 with the Sky and will likely get her jersey number retired by the franchise.

In a recent interview, Reese reflected on the iconic jersey number and Parker, who served as an inspiration to the LSU star as a young hooper.

"When I first came here, since I couldn't get 10, I wanted to get 3, but I was like, wait... Candace is gonna get her jersey retired soon," Reese shared about picking her new jersey number with Chicago. "I've always watched Candace Parker she's been an amazing player – I've always admired her."

"She's always been super inspiring to me. I always will love her and watch her game," she added.