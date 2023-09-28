Angel Reese wins over the BeyHive with chrome look at Renaissance World Tour

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Angel Reese officially won best dressed at Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour!

LSU basketball star Angel Reese sent TikTok into a frenzy with her stunning Renaissance World Tour outfit that fans deemed the best look yet! © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / Angelreese10

The LSU basketball star sent TikTok into a frenzy with her stunning Beyoncé concert ensemble.

In her most recent TikTok video, Reese unveiled her jaw-dropping Yoncé outfit, featuring a shimmering silver two-piece mini skirt set perfectly paired with Balenciaga silver sunglasses and an Hourglass XS Handbag crafted in luxurious silver suede calfskin adorned with rhinestones.

The hooper completed the look with a matching rhinestone headband, the perfect accessory to complement her voluminous wavy-style hair!

"beyonceeeee," Reese captioned the clip, which was shared on Wednesday.

Reese also shared full head-to-toe pictures of her stunning outfit on her Instagram story, revealing her perfect shoe choice of bright red Givenchy Sherlock boots.